November 26, 2021
Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton - Match Highlights From The Last Time They Met - Mane, Thiago Goals

As Liverpool prepare to take on Southampton at Anfield in a Premier League clash on Saturday, here are the match highlights from the last time the two teams met.

2020/21 was a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp's team as they were hit by an injury crisis and loss of form of key players.

Despite the difficulties, the team rallied to force themselves back into a top three finish which looked unlikely with just a few games to go.

When Southampton came to Anfield at the start of May, according to midfielder Thiago Liverpool were still 'fighting for a small miracle' to reach the Champions league spots.

Thiago is one of a number of Liverpool players, yet to play at a full Anfield

On another night played in front of an empty stadium due to the COVID pandemic, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the first half when he did well to head home a cross from the right from Mohamed Salah.

Thiago then doubled the lead late on firing home from 20 yards after receiving a ball from substitute Roberto Firmino.

The victory took Liverpool within six points of Leicester in fourth place with four games left to play.

Watch the match highlights here:

