Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Watford | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Fabinho Give Reds Victory

Liverpool got the three points at Anfield to go top of the table with a 2-0 victory against Watford and you can watch the match highlights here.

In truth, they were made to work hard by the Hornets in a game played at a slow pace in the early kick-off after the international break.

The Reds broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Diogo Jota headed home a brilliant Joe Gomez cross.

Several headed chances came and went for Jurgen Klopp's team but Watford had moments of their own with Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro passing up their best chances.

The game was put to bed through a well taken Fabinho penalty in the 89th minute after Kucka had bundled Jota over in the box.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Watford Team

