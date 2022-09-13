Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool grabbed a 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday and you can watch what Jurgen Klopp had to say at his post-match press conference here.
Joel Matip's 89th-minute header from a Kostas Tsimikas corner gave Liverpool the three points against Ajax at Anfield on Wednesday.

Joel Matip

The Reds came into the match under huge pressure and needing the win after losing 4-1 against Serie A leaders Napoli in Italy last week.

Klopp's team started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota combined well to release Mohamed Salah on the right who finished superbly.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The visitors shook Anfield in the 27th minute however when they carved through the right side of the Liverpool defence to find Mohammed Kudus in the box. The striker took a touch before firing an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker with his left foot into the roof of the net at the Kop end.

Liverpool had a flurry of set pieces in the second half and grabbed victory late on when Matip headed home a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

It was a much-improved performance from Klopp's team as they bounced back from last week's defeat in the best possible fashion.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his press conference here:

