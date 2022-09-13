Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference
Joel Matip's 89th-minute header from a Kostas Tsimikas corner gave Liverpool the three points against Ajax at Anfield on Wednesday.
The Reds came into the match under huge pressure and needing the win after losing 4-1 against Serie A leaders Napoli in Italy last week.
Klopp's team started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota combined well to release Mohamed Salah on the right who finished superbly.
The visitors shook Anfield in the 27th minute however when they carved through the right side of the Liverpool defence to find Mohammed Kudus in the box. The striker took a touch before firing an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker with his left foot into the roof of the net at the Kop end.
Liverpool had a flurry of set pieces in the second half and grabbed victory late on when Matip headed home a Kostas Tsimikas corner.
It was a much-improved performance from Klopp's team as they bounced back from last week's defeat in the best possible fashion.
Watch what Klopp had to say at his press conference here:
