Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax Match Highlights | Matip Header Wins It Late On

Liverpool grabbed an important victory in Champions League Group A as they beat Ajax 2-1 at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's team came into the match under pressure and needing the win after losing 4-1 against Napoli in Italy last week.

The hosts started the game the better and deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute when Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota combined well to hold off the Ajax defence to play in Mohamed Salah on the right who finished clinically.

Mohamed Salah

The Eredivisie champions shook Anfield in the 27th minute however when they sliced through the right side of the Liverpool defence to find Mohammed Kudus in the box who fired an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker with his left foot.

Liverpool had a flurry of set pieces they looked dangerous from in the second half and grabbed victory in the 89th minute when Joel Matip headed home a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was a far superior performance from Klopp's team as they bounced back from last week's defeat against Napoli in the best possible fashion.

