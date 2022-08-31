Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United Match Highlights | Carvalho Injury Time Winner For Reds

Brilliant finish from youngster secures all three points for Liverpool.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool beat Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to a 98th-minute winner from Fabio Carvalho and you can watch the match highlights here.

It was a frustrating first half for the Reds facing a difficult opponent in Eddie Howe's Magpies who proved resolute throughout.

New signing Alexander Isak lashed home in the 38th minute after a through ball from Sean Longstaff when Liverpool had given the ball away cheaply in the first half.

Alexander Isak

After half-time, Jurgen Klopp's team increased the tempo and equalised in the 61st minute after Mohamed Salah found Roberto Firmino in the box who finished well.

The visitors tried to run down the clock to make sure they travelled home with a well-earned point but Carvalho fired home in the 98th minute after Mohamed Salah had kept a corner alive to send the Anfield faithful home happy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabio Carvalho

In truuth Liverpool need to improve and fast with a busy fixture schedule ahead but six points from the two games after the defeat against Manchester United has been the perfect response to get them back on track.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Fabio Carvalho Goal Gives Liverpool Win Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Fantastic Goal By Roberto Firmino Equalises For Liverpool Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew
Alexander Isak
Match Coverage

Watch: Alexander Isak Goal Gives Newcastle Lead Against Liverpool, Great Finish

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool Get Injury Boost From Newcastle United As Potential Game Changer Is Ruled Out

By Justin Foster
Newcastle United Eddie Howe
Quotes

'Different Challenges' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Wary Of Newcastle United

By Damon Carr
Fabio Carvalho Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Both Very Exciting’ - Didi Hamann on Fabio Carvalho & Harvey Elliott

By Charlie Webb