Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals

Liverpool beat Norwich 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round and you can watch the match highlights here.

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes to the team that started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday with only skipper Jordan Henderson retaining his place in the team.

A superbly taken brace from Takumi Minamino gave the Reds a 2-0 first-half lead but Liverpool endured a nervous end to the game after Lukas Rupp scored with 15 minutes to go.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was very much a case of job done for Klopp and his team who managed to rest a number of key players ahead of the weekend's crucial Premier League clash at home to West Ham United.

The quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow prior to the Everton v Boreham Wood match at Goodison Park.

Watch the match highlights here:

