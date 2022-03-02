Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals

Liverpool beat Norwich 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round and you can watch the match highlights here.

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes to the team that started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday with only skipper Jordan Henderson retaining his place in the team.

A superbly taken brace from Takumi Minamino gave the Reds a 2-0 first-half lead but Liverpool endured a nervous end to the game after Lukas Rupp scored with 15 minutes to go.

Takumi Minamino

It was very much a case of job done for Klopp and his team who managed to rest a number of key players ahead of the weekend's crucial Premier League clash at home to West Ham United.

The quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow prior to the Everton v Boreham Wood match at Goodison Park.

Read More

Watch the match highlights here:

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round | Klopp Makes 10 Changes

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | FA Cup Fifth Round

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Chelsea Stamford Bridge
Non LFC

Breaking: Roman Abramovich Puts Liverpool Rivals Chelsea Officially Up For Sale

By Damon Carr
3 hours ago
Djed Spence
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich And Three Other German Clubs Scouting Liverpool Target Djed Spence

By Sam Patterson
3 hours ago
FA Cup
News

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw - When & Where To Watch / Live Stream, Ball Numbers

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Conor Bradley
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | FA Cup | Could Rhys Williams Or Conor Bradley Start For The Reds?

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago