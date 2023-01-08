Watch: Liverpool 2-2 Wolves Highlights - Lucky Reds Face FA Cup Replay

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face an FA Cup third-round replay after drawing 2-2 with Wolves at Anfield on Saturday in an entertaining contest.

The German named his strongest possible lineup recalling Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson as well as awarding a full debut to new signing Cody Gakpo.

Julen Lopetegui made nine changes to his Wolves lineup however with a Carabao Cup quarter-final in midweek and his team facing a relegation battle.

Despite a positive start from Liverpool, they fell behind in the 26th minute after a rare mistake from Alisson Becker who saw his attempted pass to Matip blocked by Gonçalo Guedes who slotted home.

Wolves appeared to grow in confidence after the goal but Liverpool levelled in the 45th minute when Darwin Nunez brilliantly finished a superb cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool started brightly after the break and edged in front when Cody Gakpo's chip into the box found Mohamed Salah who showed great composure to finish.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The lead only lasted 14 minutes however as Hwang Hee-Chan found too much space around the Liverpool box to play a one-two and bundle home past Alisson.

Lopetegui's team thought they had won the match late on when centre-back Toti finished but Matheus Nunes was adjudged to be in an offside position before he returned the ball back into the box after his initial corner had been cleared.

It was another disappointing performance from Liverpool who once again struggled to stem opposition attacks and Klopp will have to try and find a solution before they face in-form Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

