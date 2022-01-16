Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
It was a comfortable afternoon for Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday as they ran out 3-0 winners against Brentford in the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.
Despite controlling the first half, it took 44 minutes to break the deadlock when the excellent Fabinho headed home a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed home a fantastic Andy Robertson cross to make it two before Takumi Minamino made it three after exchanging passes with Roberto Firmino.
Here are the starting line ups:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon
Brentford Starting XI
Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan ToneyBrentford Subs
Brentford Subs
Jonas Lossl, Finley Stevens, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canos
