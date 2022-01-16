Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

It was a comfortable afternoon for Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday as they ran out 3-0 winners against Brentford in the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.

Despite controlling the first half, it took 44 minutes to break the deadlock when the excellent Fabinho headed home a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fabinho

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed home a fantastic Andy Robertson cross to make it two before Takumi Minamino made it three after exchanging passes with Roberto Firmino.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More

Here are the starting line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

Brentford Starting XI

Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan ToneyBrentford Subs

Brentford Subs

Jonas Lossl, Finley Stevens, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canos

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mikel Arteta Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

2 minutes ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

53 minutes ago
Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Player Ratings

1 hour ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

1 hour ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Man Of The Match | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Takumi Minamino Goal Gives Liverpool A 3-0 Lead Against Brentford

1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Gives Liverpool A Two Goal Lead Against Brentford

2 hours ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch: Fabinho Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Brentford

2 hours ago