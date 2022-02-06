Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City | Match Highlights | FA Cup Fourth Round | Diaz Assist & Elliott Goal

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners in the FA Cup fourth round against Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds didn't have it all their own way and were frustrated as they went into the half-time break at 0-0.

It was much more positive after the interval however with goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and the returning Harvey Elliott enough to get over the line with Rubin Colwill grabbing a very good consolation for the Bluebirds.

Liverpool will now face Norwich City at Anfield in the 5th round.

Watch the match highlights here:

Liverpool take on Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup fourth round and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.

The Reds overcame Shrewsbury Town in the third round winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Kaide Gordon, Fabinho x2, and Roberto Firmino.

Cardiff beat Preston North End 2-1 at home in the last round but are currently struggling in 20th place in the English Championship.

A place awaits in round five for the winners with matches due to take place on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022.

Here are the starting lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Luis Diaz, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton

Cardiff City

