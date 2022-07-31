Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Perfect Start For Nunez & Reds

Liverpool saw off the challenge of rivals Manchester City on Saturday to win the Community Shield and you can watch the match highlights here.

The traditional season curtain raiser between the Premier League Champions and FA Cup winners saw the Reds run out 3-1 winners at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool came out of the blocks fast and deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold clipped Mohamed Salah’s pull back past Ederson from the edge of the box.

Pep Guardiola’s team levelled in the 70th minute when Julian Alvarez poked home after Phil Foden stole the ball from the hands of Reds keeper Adrian.

The decisive moment came just 12 minutes later when Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Ruben Dias handled Darwin Nunez’s header.

Salah stepped up and smashed the resultant spot kick past Ederson to restore Liverpool’s lead.

The perfect afternoon was rounded off for Jurgen Klopp’s team in injury time when Nunez headed home from Andy Robertson’s nod back from a Salah cross.

Erling Haaland could have halved the deficit two minutes later but blazed over the bar from close range.

It was a brilliant start to the season for Klopp and his team as focus now switches to their opening Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

Watch the match highlights here:

