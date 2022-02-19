Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Updates

Liverpool were made to work hard by Norwich City but finally got over the line to win 3-1 in their Premier League match and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's post match press conference here.

Luis Diaz Thiago Alcantara

The Reds should have been in front when Kostas Tsimikas fired high and wide in the first half but went in at the interval all square.

Despite dominating, they fell behind in the 48th minute when the impressive Milot Rashica's shot deflected off of Joel Matip and flew past Alisson into the net.

The goal brought Liverpool to life and they were rewarded with a spectacular equaliser from Sadio Mane 16 minutes later.

Three minutes later and they were in front when Alisson found Mohamed Salah who showed great composure to deceive the Canaries defence and coolly slot home.

In the 81st minute the game was won when Luis Diaz chipped past Angus Gunn after Jordan Henderson's excellent through ball.

Both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino missed the match through injury and Klopp gave an update on their condition and the match itself when he spoke to the media after the game.

