Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz Gets First Reds Goal To Seal Victory

Liverpool were made to work hard by Norwich City as they finally got over the line to win 3-1 in their Premier League match and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds should have been in front when Kostas Tsimikas fired high and wide in the first half but went in at the interval all square.

Despite dominating, they fell behind in the 48th minute when the impressive Milot Rashica's shot deflected off of Joel Matip and flew past Alisson into the net.

The goal brought Liverpool to life and they were rewarded with a spectacular equaliser from Sadio Mane 16 minutes later.

Three minutes later and they were in front when Alisson found Mohamed Salah who showed great composure to deceive the Canaries defence and coolly slot home.

In the 81st minute the game was won when Luis Diaz chipped past Angus Gunn after Jordan Henderson's excellent through ball.

Liverpool head into Saturday's Premier League clash against Norwich City with the chance to reduce the gap on leaders Manchester City to just six points and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Pep Guardiola's team will be in action later on Saturday evening when they host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds are in the middle of a crucial period of their season where they play fixtures across all four competitions.

After the fine win in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Liverpool face the Canaries today with another league match on Wednesday against Leeds United before the Carabao Cup final versus rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Dean Smith's team have improved over recent weeks but remain in the bottom three, four points from safety.

A game following a European away trip is always tricky and Smith's team will be looking to take advantage of any lethargy in the Liverpool ranks.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

