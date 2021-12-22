Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Watch: Liverpool 3-3 (5-4 On Pens) Leicester City Match Highlights: Carabao Cup

Author:

It was another fantastic evening of football as Liverpool ran out winners against Leicester City on penalties at Anfield on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup quarter final and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Foxes flew into a 2-0 lead through a Jamie Vardy double before Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain halved the deficit with a neat finish from the edge of the box.

Jame Maddison's 30 yard looping shot restored the two goal advantage but Jurgen Klopp's team came flying back in the second half as they attacked the Kop end.

A brilliant finish from substitute Diogo Jota made it 3-2, then late into injury time Takumi Minamino chested down James Milner's cross before firing home.

The penalties were largely of high quality but after Luke Thomas, Minamino, Ryan Bertrand missed,Jota fired Liverpool through to the semi finals.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Neco Williams, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Marcelo Pitaluga, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Jarell Quansah, Max Woltman

Team News

Liverpool make ten changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp shuffles his pack.

Tyler Morton is the only player to retain his starting spot.

There are rests for a whole host of players who have been playing recently ahead of the busy festive period.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones are still in isolation after 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests and Andy Robertson is suspended.

Adrian, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi are all still missing through injury.

Leicester City Starting XI

Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas, Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison, Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy

Leicester City Subs

Jakub Stolarczyk, Ryan Bertrand, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Nampalys Mendy, Ademola Lookman, Benjamin Nelson

