Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino Double Sees Reds Through In Entertaining Encounter
Liverpool qualified for the Champions League semi-finals after drawing 3-3 with Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night and you can watch the match highlights here.
Jurgen Klopp's team came into the match with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and managed to always just about keep their noses in front throughout the evening.
The Reds took the lead in the 21st minute when Ibrahima Konate headed home Kostas Tsimikas' corner.
The lead only lasted eleven minutes however when Goncalo Ramos finished emphatically past Alisson Becker at the Kop end.
A Roberto Firmino double within 20 minutes of the interval gave Liverpool a two goal lead but smart finishes from Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez levelled the match at 3-3.
The impressive Nunez had the ball in the net again in injury time but to the relief of Liverpool was ruled offside.
A 6-4 victory on aggregate sees Liverpool through to the semi-finals where they will face Unai Emery's Villarreal.
Watch the match highlights here:
