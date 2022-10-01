Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton Match Highlights, Trossard Hattrick Earns Seagulls Deserved Point

Liverpool and Brighton played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at Anfield on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.

A Leandro Trossard hattrick earned Brighton & Hove Albion a point at Anfield against Liverpool on Saturday with the two teams playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

The international break appeared to have a bearing on Jurgen Klopp's team selection with Diogo JotaDarwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz all left on the bench with skipper Jordan Henderson returning to the starting lineup at the expense of Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool got off to another slow start and fell behind in the 4th minute when Trossard fired across Alisson Becker.

Brighton and Hove Albion London Stadium Leandro Trossard Danny Welbeck

Leandro Trossard was in sensational form with a hattrick in the 3-3 draw at Anfield.

The visitors continued to threaten and deservedly doubled their lead 13 minutes later when the ball once again made it to the Belgian in the box and he fired home.

Roberto Firmino halved the deficit in the 33rd minute when Mohamed Salah's touch from a Henderson chipped pass fell into the Brazilian's path who finished well.

The 31-year-old added his second to equalise in the 54th minute when he showed great composure in the box to beat the Brighton defence and find the bottom corner.

Roberto Firmino Luis Diaz

Roberto Firmino (pictured with Luis DIaz) scored two goals to help Liverpool comeback against Brighton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool completed the turnaround nine minutes later when a corner was misjudged by keeper Robert Sanchez and it hit Adam Webster before making its way into the Brighton net.

The Seagulls continued to threaten however and squared the match in the 83rd minute when Trossard capitalised on a mistake from Virgil van Dijk to complete his hattrick.

It was another disappointing Liverpool performance despite fighting their way back into the match and will leave Jurgen Klopp wondering what he needs to do next to get them back to their best.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBrighton & Hove Albion

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Couldn't Prepare For It Because We Had No Idea What They Would Do' Jurgen Klopp Assesses Liverpool's Draw To Brighton & Hove Albion

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion | Superb Trossard Denies Reds Win

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Roberto Firmino Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Roberto Firmino Scores Again To Equalise For Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

By Owen Cummings
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton: Best Goals Against Opposition

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton Team News: Diaz, Nunez & Jota Start From Bench, Carvalho Starts

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool Squad Available For Brighton Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

By Neil Andrew