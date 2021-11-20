Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal | Premier League Highlights
Liverpool were in scintillating form at Anfield on Saturday evening as they ran out convincing 4-0 winners against Arsenal in the Premier League.
This was the best possible response to the 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium to West Ham before the international break.
Sadio Mane headed Liverpool into the lead in the 39th minute with a good header after another brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from the right.
Liverpool came flying out the blocks in the second half and doubled their lead through a wonderfully taken goal from Diogo Jota.
Mohamed Salah was rewarded for a great performance as he got on the end of a Sadio Mane cross in the 73rd minute.
The rout was completed in the 77th minute when Takumi Minamino tapped home another Alexander-Arnold low cross from the right.
Read More
The result means Liverpool don't fall further behind leaders Chelsea in the title race. The gap stays at four points after Chelsea's impressive 3-0 win at Leicester earlier on Saturday.
Watch the match highlights here:
Option #1
Option #2
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp Future, Injuries, Neco Williams, Steven Gerrard
- 'Far From Over' - Jurgen Klopp Addresses Liverpool Future After Steven Gerrard Comments
- Liverpool Setting Up A Bumper Contract For France And PSG Star Kylian Mbappe As They Look To Beat Real Madrid For His Signature
- 'I Could See Him Handing In A Transfer Request' - Former Player Talks Thiago Links To Xavi's Barcelona
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook