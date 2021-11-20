Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal | Premier League Highlights

Author:

Liverpool were in scintillating form at Anfield on Saturday evening as they ran out convincing 4-0 winners against Arsenal in the Premier League.

This was the best possible response to the 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium to West Ham before the international break.

Sadio Mane headed Liverpool into the lead in the 39th minute with a good header after another brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from the right.

Liverpool came flying out the blocks in the second half and doubled their lead through a wonderfully taken goal from Diogo Jota.

Diogo Jota

Mohamed Salah was rewarded for a great performance as he got on the end of a Sadio Mane cross in the 73rd minute.

The rout was completed in the 77th minute when Takumi Minamino tapped home another Alexander-Arnold low cross from the right.

The result means Liverpool don't fall further behind leaders Chelsea in the title race. The gap stays at four points after Chelsea's impressive 3-0 win at Leicester earlier on Saturday.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1

Option #2

