Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top
Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday evening to go two points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Jurgen Klopp made two changes to the starting lineup from the team that started the 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday with Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson replacing Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita.
It took just five minutes for Liverpool to take the lead as Luis Diaz converted Mohamed Salah's cross after Henderson had played in the Egyptian.
It was Salah who doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a neat finish after a wonderful Liverpool move and sensational Sadio Mane pass found the 29 year old in the box.
After an improved 15 minutes for Manchester United at the start of the second half, Liverpool killed the game off with Mane finishing well after good work from Andy Robertson and Diaz.
Salah wrapped the game up and made it 4-0 in the 85th minute after a slide rule pass from substitute Diogo Jota.
Read More
Klopp and his team can now sit back and watch Manchester City in action on Wednesday when they host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium to try and regain top spot.
Watch the match highlights:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Liverpool Team
Manchester United Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player
- Report: Erling Haaland Signs For Manchester City, As They Prepare For Next Season’s Title Race Against Liverpool
- Article Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract
- Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings | Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
- Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Semi-Final | Mane Double Sees Reds Into Final
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok