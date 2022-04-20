Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top Thanks To Diaz, Salah & Mane Strikes

Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday evening to go two points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp made two changes to the starting lineup from the team that started the 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday with Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson replacing Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita.

It took just five minutes for Liverpool to take the lead as Luis Diaz converted Mohamed Salah's cross after Henderson had played in the Egyptian.

It was Salah who doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a neat finish after a wonderful Liverpool move and sensational Sadio Mane pass found the 29 year old in the box.

After an improved 15 minutes for Manchester United at the start of the second half, Liverpool killed the game off with Mane finishing well after good work from Andy Robertson and Diaz.

Salah wrapped the game up and made it 4-0 in the 85th minute after a slide rule pass from substitute Diogo Jota.

Klopp and his team can now sit back and watch Manchester City in action on Wednesday when they host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium to try and regain top spot.

Watch the match highlights:

Liverpool Team

Manchester United Team

