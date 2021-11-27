Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton - Virgil Van Dijk Goal Volleyed Home From Alexander-Arnold's Corner

Author:

Liverpool are 4-0 up at Anfield against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. They led 3-0 at half time through a Diogo Jota brace and a Thiago goal. Virgil van Dijk has just added a fourth.

Van Dijk volleyed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner in the 52nd minute.

Watch the goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool make three changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield one week ago.

Read More

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson return with Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping to the bench with Jurgen Klopp rotating his squad ahead of a busy winter fixture schedule.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Southampton Starting XI

Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Lyanco, Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams,

Southampton Subs

Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Yan Valery, Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott, Will Smallbone, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Virgil van Dijk Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton - Virgil Van Dijk Goal Volleyed Home From Alexander-Arnold's Corner

55 seconds ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton - Thiago Goal After Exquisite Skill

36 minutes ago
Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton - Diogo Jota's Doubles Liverpool's Lead

43 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton - Diogo Jota's Opening Goal

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Match Coverage

Liverpool V Southampton: What Are Your Top 3 Players To Have Played For Both Clubs? Sadio Mane? Adam Lallana? Danny Ings?

1 hour ago
Ballon D'or
News

2021 Ballon d'Or Betting Odds - Salah, Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema

2 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Southampton | Premier League

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
News

Lionel Messi Set to Win Ballon d'Or Ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorginho and Mohamed Salah

3 hours ago