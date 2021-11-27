Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton - Virgil Van Dijk Goal Volleyed Home From Alexander-Arnold's Corner

Liverpool are 4-0 up at Anfield against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. They led 3-0 at half time through a Diogo Jota brace and a Thiago goal. Virgil van Dijk has just added a fourth.

Van Dijk volleyed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner in the 52nd minute.

Watch the goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool make three changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield one week ago.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson return with Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping to the bench with Jurgen Klopp rotating his squad ahead of a busy winter fixture schedule.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Southampton Starting XI

Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Lyanco, Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams,

Southampton Subs

Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Yan Valery, Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott, Will Smallbone, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long

