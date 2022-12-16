Watch: Liverpool 4-1 AC Milan Match Highlights - Nunez Grabs A Brace, Clark & Doak Impress

Liverpool beat AC Milan 4-1 in the Dubai Super Cup on Friday in their last friendly match before competitive football returns after the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's team would have been disappointed with their 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday but looked much more like themselves in beating the Rossoneri.

The German picked a strong starting XI again showing his intent to get as many of his first team as ready as possible for next week's Carabao Cup clash with rivals Manchester City.

The Reds took the lead as early as the 5th minute with Mohamed Salah coolly slotting home after the ball was cleverly nudged to him by Joel Matip.

Alexis Saelemaekers equalised just before the half-hour mark as he cut inside from the right to curl a shot into the bottom corner past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It took just 12 minutes for Liverpool to restore their lead however with Thiago Alcantara firing an unstoppable shot into the far corner from 20 yards.

Despite numerous changes in personnel after the break, the Merseysiders continued to press, and substitute Darwin Nunez picked up a brace to make it 4-1 after assists from the impressive Bobby Clark and Ben Doak, who also smashed the bottom of the post.

Ben Doak was impressive in Liverpool's 4-1 victory over AC Milan on Friday. IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The post-match penalty shootout took place with Liverpool going down 4-3 on spot kicks with Kostas Tsimikas and Naby Keita unable to convert their efforts.

On the whole and assuming no injuries were picked up, it was an excellent run out for Klopp and his team who can now look forward to the return of domestic football with the little matter of a trip to the Etihad on Thursday.

Watch the match highlights here:

