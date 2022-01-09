Watch: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Thiago Injury Update
Liverpool recovered from going a goal behind to run out comfortable 4-1 winners at home to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's post match press conference here.
The German returned to the dugout after his Covid-19 isolation period and would have been shocked to see his team fall behind to a Daniel Udoh goal.
Seventeen year old Kaide Gordon got the Reds back on terms before Fabinho added a penalty to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at the interval.
An audacious backheel from Roberto Firmino and another goal from Fabinho saw Klopp's men into the fourth round.
Watch Klopp's post match press conference here where he also provided an injury update on Thiago Alcantara.
Liverpool Starting XI
Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, Fabinho, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Kaide Gordon, Maz Woltman, Curtis Jones.
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf.
Shrewsbury Starting XI
Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Vela, Davis, Udoh, Bowman.
Shrewsbury Subs
Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.
