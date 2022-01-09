Watch: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town Match Highlights | FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool recovered from going a goal behind to run out comfortable 4-1 winners at home to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Jurgen Klopp returned to the dugout after his Covid-19 isolation period and would have been shocked to see his team fall behind to a Daniel Udoh goal.

Seventeen year old Kaide Gordon got the Reds back on terms before Fabinho added a penalty to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at the interval.

An audacious backheel from Roberto Firmino and another goal from Fabinho saw Klopp's men into the fourth round.

Watch the match highlights here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, Fabinho, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Kaide Gordon, Maz Woltman, Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf.

Shrewsbury Starting XI

Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Vela, Davis, Udoh, Bowman.

Shrewsbury Subs

Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.

