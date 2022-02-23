Watch: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United | Match Highlights | Premier League

Liverpool were in terrific form as they ran out 6-0 winners against Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday night and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds dominated from start to finish with goals from Mohamed Salah (x2), Sadio Mane (x2), Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Watch the match highlights here:

Here are the confirmed teams/lineups.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Leeds United Team

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed teams.

After the Reds beat Norwich City 3-1 on Saturday, they closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Further good news followed the victory over the Canaries as Pep Guardiola's team lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur breathing fresh life into the title race.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook