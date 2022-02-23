Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United | Match Highlights | Premier League

Liverpool were in terrific form as they ran out 6-0 winners against Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday night and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds dominated from start to finish with goals from Mohamed Salah (x2), Sadio Mane (x2), Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Watch the match highlights here:

Here are the confirmed teams/lineups.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Leeds United Team

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed teams.

After the Reds beat Norwich City 3-1 on Saturday, they closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Further good news followed the victory over the Canaries as Pep Guardiola's team lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur breathing fresh life into the title race.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
2 minutes ago
Salah Leeds
Match Coverage

Watch: All Six Goals In Liverpool's 6-0 Premier League Win Over Leeds United

By Matt Thielen
5 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Goal Seals Fine 6-0 Victory For Liverpool Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
24 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Gets His Second Goal And Liverpool's Fifth Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
30 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Cherry on Top For Liverpool's Victory Over Leeds United

By Damon Carr
37 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores His Second & Liverpool's Third Goal Against Leeds

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Match Coverage

Watch: Joel Matip World Class Run And Finish Gives Liverpool Two-Goal Advantage Against Leeds United

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty Gives Liverpool Lead Over Leeds United

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago