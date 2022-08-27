Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Match Highlights | Sensational Reds Back At It

Liverpool bounced back from their defeat at Old Trafford on Monday in the best possible fashion by putting nine goals past Bournemouth at Anfield and you can watch the match highlights here.

Jurgen Klopp was still without 10 first-team players but his team flew out of the blocks and found themselves two goals up within six minutes thanks to a Luis Diaz header and a fine Harvey Elliott strike.

They continued to press relentlessly and Trent Alexander-Arnold found the top corner from 25 yards in the 28th minute.

Roberto Firmino was on hand to volley home a deflected cross three minutes later before Virgil van Dijk headed home an Andy Robertson corner right on half-time.

A Chris Mepham own goal straight after the interval set the tone for another onslaught with Brazilian Firmino adding his second just after the hour to make it seven.

Fabio Carvalho sent a beautiful volley past Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal after Kostas Tsimikas cut the ball back in the 80th minute and Diaz completed the rout five minutes later with another header from a Tsimikas corner.

It was a much-needed result for Klopp and his team and they will try and carry that momentum into the match against Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday.

Watch the match highlights here:





