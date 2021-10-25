Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson With Gerrard-Esque Pass For Mohamed Salah In The Demolition Of Manchester United

On a close to perfect afternoon for Liverpool, skipper Jordan Henderson was at the heart of everything and channelled his inner Steven Gerrard with his pass for Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick goal.

The Reds majestic performance saw them run out 5-0 winners thanks to the Salah hat-trick and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

Sublime Through Ball

Liverpool’s skipper had received wide spread criticism of late for his early season form.

In midweek against Atletico Madrid, whilst Keita took a lot of the flack for the two goals conceded, many were quick to point out the lack of defensive cover from Henderson in the middle of the pitch.

As always, the England international responded in the best possible way to silence the critics.

In the 50th minute, with the Reds, already leading 4-0, Henderson played an amazing through ball with the outside of his right foot carving the Manchester United defence wide open to play Salah in.

The pass was inch perfect and enabled the Egyptian to take his time, even though at one stage it looked like his touch had let him down, to slot past David De Gea.

Gerrard-Esque

The through ball was reminiscent of one that Steven Gerrard played for Daniel Sturridge at Fulham in 2014 in what was almost an identical goal.

As always with the 31 year old Henderson, praise doesn't flow as easily as it would have done to Gerrard or if this was Kevin De Bruyne.

It was just another reminder though of what a special player he really is.

