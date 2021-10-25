    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson With Gerrard-Esque Pass For Mohamed Salah In The Demolition Of Manchester United

    Author:

    On a close to perfect afternoon for Liverpool, skipper Jordan Henderson was at the heart of everything and channelled his inner Steven Gerrard with his pass for Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick goal.

    The Reds majestic performance saw them run out 5-0 winners thanks to the Salah hat-trick and goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

    Mohamed Salah David de Gea

    Sublime Through Ball

    Liverpool’s skipper had received wide spread criticism of late for his early season form.

    In midweek against Atletico Madrid, whilst Keita took a lot of the flack for the two goals conceded, many were quick to point out the lack of defensive cover from Henderson in the middle of the pitch.

    As always, the England international responded in the best possible way to silence the critics.

    In the 50th minute, with the Reds, already leading 4-0, Henderson played an amazing through ball with the outside of his right foot carving the Manchester United defence wide open to play Salah in.

    The pass was inch perfect and enabled the Egyptian to take his time, even though at one stage it looked like his touch had let him down, to slot past David De Gea.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Gerrard-Esque

    The through ball was reminiscent of one that Steven Gerrard played for Daniel Sturridge at Fulham in 2014 in what was almost an identical goal.

    As always with the 31 year old Henderson, praise doesn't flow as easily as it would have done to Gerrard or if this was Kevin De Bruyne.

    It was just another reminder though of what a special player he really is.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson With Gerrard-Esque Pass For Mohamed Salah In The Demolition Of Manchester United

    1 minute ago
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo
    Interviews

    ‘It Is the Darkest Day I’ve Had’; Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Liverpool Defeat

    30 minutes ago
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    Interviews

    ‘Liverpool Are a Million Miles Ahead of Manchester United’; Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Has His Say on Liverpool and Manchester United

    2 hours ago
    Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Liverpool's Centre-Back Ibrahima Konate Push Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

    2 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp
    Opinions

    Opinion: Was Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Lucky Not To Be Sent Off Against Liverpool For Curtis Jones Incident?

    3 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Interviews

    ‘It’s A Big One’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Whether Manchester United Win Was Greatest Of His Career

    4 hours ago
    Naby Keita
    Interviews

    ‘This Should Not Happen’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Manchester United’s Paul Pogba's Foul On Naby Keita

    5 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
    News

    Liverpool's Mohamed Set For More Records As He Has Same Or More Goals Than Arsenal, Tottenham And Six Other Premier League Clubs

    13 hours ago