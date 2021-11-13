Watch: Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Scores For Wales After Assist From Gareth Bale Against Belarus
Liverpool defender Neco Williams scored for Wales this evening in their clash in Cardiff against Belarus.
Wales already led through an Aaron Ramsey goal in the 2nd minute when Williams added another 18 minutes later.
The defender received a pass from Real Madrid's Gareth Bale before cutting inside and hitting a low shot with his right foot which beat the keeper at the near post.
Ramsey added his second and Wales' third shortly after half time.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Sadio Mane Leaves Senegal Squad To Have Injury Assessed By Liverpool
- Athletic Journalist James Pearce Continues To Confirm Liverpool's Interest In West Ham's Jarrod Bowen As Jurgen Klopp Is A Huge Fan
- Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi
It is the 20 year old right-back's second goal for his country having opened his account in the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria in June 2020.
Read More
It has been a difficult start to the season for Williams who picked up an injury early on in the campaign.
The injury meant that when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury himself, James Milner had to deputise instead of the Welsh youngster who would normally be considered backup to Liverpool's England international.
Williams impressed however in the 4th round Carabao Cup victory against Preston and provided an assist for Takumi Minamino's goal.
His good form has clearly continued for his country this evening.
Watch the goal here:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino
- Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club
- Liverpool Fan And WWE Superstar Sheamus Forced To Wear Manchester City Shirt After Losing Kyle Walker Challenge
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook