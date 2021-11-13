Watch: Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Scores For Wales After Assist From Gareth Bale Against Belarus

Liverpool defender Neco Williams scored for Wales this evening in their clash in Cardiff against Belarus.

Wales already led through an Aaron Ramsey goal in the 2nd minute when Williams added another 18 minutes later.

The defender received a pass from Real Madrid's Gareth Bale before cutting inside and hitting a low shot with his right foot which beat the keeper at the near post.

Ramsey added his second and Wales' third shortly after half time.

It is the 20 year old right-back's second goal for his country having opened his account in the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria in June 2020.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Williams who picked up an injury early on in the campaign.

The injury meant that when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury himself, James Milner had to deputise instead of the Welsh youngster who would normally be considered backup to Liverpool's England international.

Williams impressed however in the 4th round Carabao Cup victory against Preston and provided an assist for Takumi Minamino's goal.

His good form has clearly continued for his country this evening.

Watch the goal here:

