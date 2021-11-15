Watch: Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist For Tyrone Mings As England Run Riot
England are running riot in San Marino as they lead 8-0 against the hosts. On a quiet evening so far for Trent Alexander-Arnold the Liverpool defender has just provided an assist for Tyrone Mings.
After a free kick was given on the England right, Alexander-Arnold curled the ball into the box which Villa's Mings diverted into the net for the 8th goal for Gareth Southgate's men.
The other goals in a totally one sided contest came from Harry Kane (x4), Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe and an own goal.
Watch the Mings goal from the Alexander-Arnold assist here:
Monday, 15th November
7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)
7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)
Read More
7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)
Remaining international fixtures during November
Tuesday, 16th November
1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)
4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)
7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)
7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)
11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)
