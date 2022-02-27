Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room Celebrations After Carabao Cup Final Win Against Chelsea

Liverpool won a dramatic Carabao Cup final on penalties against Chelsea at Wembley and we can bring you the footage of the dressing room celebrations.

Carabao Cup Celebrations

The game was finely poised throughout and ended 0-0 after extra time despite a number of clear-cut chances and disallowed goals.

Joel Matip thought he had given Liverpool the lead in the 69th minute when he headed home but the goal was ruled out by VAR due to Virgil van Dijk being in an offside position.

Whilst Chelsea's threat grew in extra time the Liverpool rearguard stood firm and the match went to penalties.

In a high quality shootout, the first 20 penalties were all scored before Liverpool keeper Caiomhin Kelleher stepped up to blast home.

That put the pressure on Kepa Arrizabalaga who had been brought on for the spot kicks but he blazed over to win Liverpool the trophy.

Watch the dressing room celebrations here.

