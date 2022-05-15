Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room & Number Nine Himself Sing The Roberto Firmino Song After FA Cup Victory Over Chelsea

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday and you can watch the Reds dressing room and Roberto Firmino sing his famous song here.

Roberto Firmino

Jurgen Klopp's team had already beaten the Blues on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final in February but knew they would face another tough encounter.

A scintillating game saw both sides have chances with Liverpool coming closest with Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson both hitting the post in the second half of normal time.

The pace slowed in extra time as the hot conditions and effects of a long season seemed to take their toll on the players.

Klopp's team looked like they would come out on top however when Sadio Mane had a spot-kick to win the cup in the shootout but his penalty was well saved by Edouard Mendy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After Alisson saved from Mason Mount, it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to step up and send Mendy the wrong way to bring the trophy back to Anfield.

FA Cup Liverpool

Watch the Liverpool dressing room and Firmino belt out his song here!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 37 - May 15th To 19th

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
FA Cup Final
Opinions

Why Did Liverpool Fans Boo The National Anthem? Dig Deep And You Find The Answer

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp John Henry Linda Pizzuti
News

Wife Of Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry Of FSG, Linda Pizzuti, Celebrates FA Cup Final Win With Instagram Post But Is Not A Fan Of Penalties

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Jordan Henderson FA Cup
Articles

Watch: Goals & Highlights From Liverpool's Road To FA Cup Glory

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Sets New Record As Liverpool Captain In FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Match Coverage

Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final: Five Things We Learned

By Damon Carr19 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Hilarious Moment Luis Diaz Lifts FA Cup And Lid Falls Off As Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Wembley Final Again

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago