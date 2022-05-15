Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room & Number Nine Himself Sing The Roberto Firmino Song After FA Cup Victory Over Chelsea

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday and you can watch the Reds dressing room and Roberto Firmino sing his famous song here.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Jurgen Klopp's team had already beaten the Blues on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final in February but knew they would face another tough encounter.

A scintillating game saw both sides have chances with Liverpool coming closest with Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson both hitting the post in the second half of normal time.

The pace slowed in extra time as the hot conditions and effects of a long season seemed to take their toll on the players.

Klopp's team looked like they would come out on top however when Sadio Mane had a spot-kick to win the cup in the shootout but his penalty was well saved by Edouard Mendy.

After Alisson saved from Mason Mount, it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to step up and send Mendy the wrong way to bring the trophy back to Anfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch the Liverpool dressing room and Firmino belt out his song here!

