Liverpool fans appear to be in fine mood ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid and you can watch them belting out the Kostas Tsimikas ABBA song in the heart of Paris here.

IMAGO / PA Images

The match at the Stade de France kicks off at 8pm BST and Reds fans have gathered in their thousands to prepare for the game.

Tsimikas, who scored the winning penalty against Chelsea to win Liverpool the FA Cup, is very popular amongst Reds supporters and affectionately known as 'The Greek Scouser'.

The Greek international's song is sung to the tune of the ABBA classic 'Man After Midnight' and the lyrics are as follows:

“Tsimi Tsimi Tsimi, our Kostas Tsimikas,

"His passport says he’s Greek but we know that he’s Scouse”

Watch the Liverpool fans in France blast out 'Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi....' here courtesy of BOSS Night:

