Watch: Liverpool Get Early Goal Through Mohamed Salah - Tottenham v Liverpool

The Reds have got off to the perfect start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have got the goal they fully deserve.

Jurgen Klopp's men have dominated from the whistle against a very defensive Spurs side, one of which, missing Heung-Min Son.

Most of Liverpool's attacks have come down the left-hand side through Andy Robertso9n and Darwin Nunez and that is exactly where the opening goal has come from

A wonderfully worked move started off by Mohamed Salah was finished by the man himself.

Andy Robertson found himself in plenty of space before squaring the ball into Darwin Nunez, who then in turn, gave it the Egyptian King. Salah being Salah didn't miss and continues his incredible run of goals

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are still missing Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip. Arthur Melo, and once again, Naby Keita. James Milner may be in contention to make the squad but seems not fit enough to start.

A late scare to the fitness of Thiago Alcantara was an earlier one to watch but he is now confirmed to play this afternoon's crucial match, however, the away side do see the return of captain Jordan Henderson.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham are missing their star man in Heung-Min Son after the South Korean suffered a fracture to his eye socket in the Champions League match against Marseille.

Two more key injuries include Cristian Romero and Richarlison. Both in-form Dejan Kulusevski is unlikely to feature but Spurs could see the return of Lucas Moura to the side.

