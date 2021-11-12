Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Mohamed Salah Assist, Jordan Henderson Goal & Assist

Here is our round up of Friday's action from the World Cup qualifiers which saw good performances from Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson.

Alisson/Fabinho (clean sheet)

There was a confidence boosting clean sheet for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as Brazil ran out 1-0 winners against Colombia in Rio.

Liverpool's number one had a poor game by his standards in the defeat at West Ham on Sunday so this was a good way for the 29 year old to respond.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fabinho played the last few minutes coming on as a substitute in the 86th minute.

Andrew Robertson (clean sheet)

The 27 year old captained Scotland to a 2-0 victory in Moldova which secures a World Cup play-off spot.

Mohamed Salah (assist)

There were no goals but there was a brilliant assist from 29 year old Salah as Egypt drew 2-2 in Angola which put them into the play-offs.

Liverpool's top scorer laid on a goal with a brilliant pass with the outside of his foot which found Mohamed Elneny who fired home.

Watch the assist here:

Conor Bradley (unused sub)

Liverpool's right-back was an unused sub as Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 1-0.

Jordan Henderson (goal and assist)

Reds skipper Henderson was in silky form as he helped himself to a goal and assist in England's 5-0 win against Albania at Wembley.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The 30 year old crossed for Harry Kane to score in the 18th minute before exchanging passes with the Tottenham striker to score himself in the 28th minute.

Watch Henderson's goal contributions here:

Watch: Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Get's First Half Goal And Assist For England In Their World Cup Qualifier Against Albania

Trent Alexander-Arnold (sub appearance)

Alexander-Arnold came on as a substitute for Reece James in the 77th minute in the win against Albania.

Sadio Mane Injury Update

Remaining international fixtures during November break

Saturday, 13th November

7.45pm Belgium v Estonia (Divock Origi)

7.45pm Wales v Belarus (Neco Williams)

7.45pm Montenegro v Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Sunday, 14th November

7.00pm Senegal v Congo Republic (Sadio Mane)

7.45pm Luxembourg v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

7.45pm Portugal v Serbia (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm Greece v Kosovo (Kostas Tsimikas)

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook