Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Neco Williams Goal, Sadio Mane Injury Update, Van Dijk, Origi

Here is our round up of Saturday's action from the World Cup qualifiers with Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi all in action.

Neco Williams (goal)

Liverpool's 20 year old right back scored his second goal for Wales in a 5-1 win against Belarus on Saturday evening in Cardiff.

Watch the goal here:

IMAGO / Colorsport

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's number four will not be happy as the Netherlands threw away a two goal lead in the last eight minutes to draw 2-2 in Montenegro.

The central defender played the whole game for the Dutch.

Divock Origi (unused sub)

The 26 year old Belgian has been recalled to the squad by manager Roberto Martinez after hints his form in front of goal is returning for Liverpool.

Origi replaced former Red Christian Benteke in the 84th minute as Belgium won 3-1 against Estonia.

According to insiders Mane has flown back to Merseyside to be assessed by Liverpool after coming off injured against Togo.

Read the full story here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Remaining international fixtures during November break

Sunday, 14th November

7.00pm Senegal v Congo Republic (Sadio Mane)

7.45pm Luxembourg v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

7.45pm Portugal v Serbia (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm Greece v Kosovo (Kostas Tsimikas)

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook