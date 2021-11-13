Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Neco Williams Goal, Sadio Mane Injury Update, Van Dijk, Origi

Author:

Here is our round up of Saturday's action from the World Cup qualifiers with Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi all in action.

Neco Williams (goal)

Liverpool's 20 year old right back scored his second goal for Wales in a 5-1 win against Belarus on Saturday evening in Cardiff.

Watch the goal here:

Neco Williams

Virgil van Dijk 

Liverpool's number four will not be happy as the Netherlands threw away a two goal lead in the last eight minutes to draw 2-2 in Montenegro.

The central defender played the whole game for the Dutch.

Divock Origi (unused sub)

The 26 year old Belgian has been recalled to the squad by manager Roberto Martinez after hints his form in front of goal is returning for Liverpool.

Origi replaced former Red Christian Benteke in the 84th minute as Belgium won 3-1 against Estonia.

Sadio Mane Injury Update

According to insiders Mane has flown back to Merseyside to be assessed by Liverpool after coming off injured against Togo.

Read the full story here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

Remaining international fixtures during November break

Sunday, 14th November

7.00pm Senegal v Congo Republic (Sadio Mane)

7.45pm Luxembourg v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

7.45pm Portugal v Serbia (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm Greece v Kosovo (Kostas Tsimikas)

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Neco Williams Goal, Sadio Mane Injury Update, Van Dijk, Origi

1 minute ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Scores For Wales After Assist From Gareth Bale Against Belarus

28 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Scores First Half Hat Trick For France Against Kazakhstan In World Cup Qualifier

53 minutes ago
Alisson West Ham
Articles

Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Report: Sadio Mane Leaves Senegal Squad To Have Injury Assessed By Liverpool

2 hours ago
James Milner
Articles

Watch: Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Shows Injury Progress On Instagram Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker
Interviews

'It Is Amazing' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker On One Crucial Difference Maker This Season

4 hours ago
Joel and Avram Glazer
News

Non Liverpool: 'Glazers Out' Protest As Quiet As The Manchester United Owners Themselves With A Small Number Of Fans Turning Up To Old Trafford

4 hours ago