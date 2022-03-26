Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool Legends 1-2 Barcelona Legends | Match Highlights | Rivaldo Winner Gives Barca Victory After Steven Gerrard Opener

Liverpool's legends fell to a 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Saturday against the legends of Barcelona and you can watch the match highlights here.

Rivaldo Steven Gerrard

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush led the Liverpool team with former Chelsea player and Spanish international Albert Ferrer managing the Catalan Club.

A full house at Anfield greeted the players on a glorious afternoon in the northwest and the supporters in attendance were treated to some fine play from some of their heroes.

Liverpool took the lead when Steven Gerrard was felled in the box and he got up off the floor to despatch the resultant penalty.

Barcelona were back on level terms however in the 44th minute when Giovanni finished neatly at the Kop end.

The winning goal came courtesy of Brazilian Rivaldo shortly after half-time through a brilliantly taken penalty kick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the disappointment of defeat for the Reds, it was a special occasion to see the legends return to Anfield helping raise funds for the LFC Foundation and its charity partners.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Standout' Premier League Striker Ismaila Sarr As Divock Origi Replacement

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Barcelona
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Given Huge Transfer Boost For Barcelona Superstar

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Andreas Schjelderup
Quotes

'It Hurt' - NXGN 2022 Wonderkid On How It Felt Rejecting Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Midfield Target Tells Premier League Club He Wants To Leave

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Could Prove Too Pricey For Barcelona, As Liverpool Hopeful Of Egyptian Dropping Wage Demands

By Sam Patterson6 hours ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Articles

'At Least He Gets A Quadruple Before He Goes' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool's Divock Origi Is Close To AC Milan Transfer

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago