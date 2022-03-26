Watch: Liverpool Legends 1-2 Barcelona Legends | Match Highlights | Rivaldo Winner Gives Barca Victory After Steven Gerrard Opener
Liverpool's legends fell to a 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Saturday against the legends of Barcelona and you can watch the match highlights here.
Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush led the Liverpool team with former Chelsea player and Spanish international Albert Ferrer managing the Catalan Club.
A full house at Anfield greeted the players on a glorious afternoon in the northwest and the supporters in attendance were treated to some fine play from some of their heroes.
Liverpool took the lead when Steven Gerrard was felled in the box and he got up off the floor to despatch the resultant penalty.
Barcelona were back on level terms however in the 44th minute when Giovanni finished neatly at the Kop end.
The winning goal came courtesy of Brazilian Rivaldo shortly after half-time through a brilliantly taken penalty kick.
Despite the disappointment of defeat for the Reds, it was a special occasion to see the legends return to Anfield helping raise funds for the LFC Foundation and its charity partners.
