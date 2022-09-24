Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Legends 2-1 Manchester United Legends Match Highlights

Sir Kenny Dalglish's men came from behind to retain their Legends of the North title and you can watch the match highlights here.
Liverpool's legends led by Sir Kenny Dalglish ran out 2-1 winners against Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday afternoon in another competitive encounter between the two teams.

Dalglish's team were looking to retain the title 'Legends of the North' that they won in May when they defeated the Red Devils 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Dimitar Berbatov Class

It was Manchester United who took the lead after just eight minutes however when Dimitar Berbatov produced an outstanding moment of quality to fire past Jerzy Dudek into the top corner at the Kop end.

Dimitar Berbatov

The Reds legends responded well to the setback however and Andriy Voronin, Fabio Aurelio, and Anthony Le Tallec all went close before the break.

LFC Legends Comeback

Mark Gonzalez

They continued to press and it took just two minutes after the interval for Liverpool to equalise when Mark Gonzalez slotted home into the bottom corner after unselfish work by Robbie Keane who squared to the Chilean to make it 1-1.

Eight minutes from time, Florent Sinama-Pongolle reacted quickest when the ball broke in the United box to fire home with his left foot into the bottom corner to give the LFC legends the victory and help them retain their title.

It was another entertaining match with the proceeds raised benefitting a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Watch the match highlights here:

