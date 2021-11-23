Watch: Liverpool Players Training Ahead Of FC Porto Champions League Test Including Photo Gallery

Liverpool trained on Tuesday afternoon at the AXA Training Centre ahead of their Champions League clash with FC Porto on Wednesday. Here we bring you both the footage and photos from the session.

The Reds have cruised through their Champions League group to win it with two games to spare and qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

The fact they are already guaranteed to finish top should give manager Jurgen Klopp and opportunity to rotate his squad.

A number of players were shown in training this afternoon after injury and illness concerns including skipper Jordan Henderson who picked up a groin problem whist on international duty for England.

There were also returns to training for Neco Williams, Andy Robertson, James Milner and Divock Origi who now all look to be in contention for the match at Anfield.

Here are the photos from training:

Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott were not involved and will continue to be assessed in their recovery from injury.

There appeared to be no issue for Diogo Jota who was pictured training after he picked up a nasty knock to his knee during the victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

Here is the video footage of the session which shows the squad in good spirit

