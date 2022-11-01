Watch: Liverpool Set To Go Strong For Napoli As Many Starters Emerge From Team Bus

After securing a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League last week with a 3-0 win away at Ajax, Liverpool can afford to chop and change things for tonight's Napoli fixture.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were enough to get the Reds into the knockouts hat in the last match-week.

Unlike their Champions League form, Liverpool have struggled so far this season in the Premier League and with a massive game with Antonio Conte's Tottenham just around the corner, many would expect Liverpool's injury-hit squad to rotate for tonight's game.

However, curtsey of The Road End Pod, Video footage has emerged of many crucial first-team players arriving for tonight's game.

Footage shows the likes of Darwin Nunez and Virgil Van Dijk leaving the team coach, and the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho being confirmed to have also been part of the arriving party.

Prior footage also confirmed the presence of Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara.

Jurgen Klopp's men look set to name a strong line-up for tonight's game, possibly with the hope that some synergy will be re-established in the squad.

Liverpool take on Napoli tonight in their final UEFA Champions League group-stage game, with kick-off at 8 pm UK time.

