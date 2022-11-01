Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Set To Go Strong For Napoli As Many Starters Emerge From Team Bus

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Watch: Liverpool Set To Go Strong For Napoli As Many Starters Emerge From Team Bus

Liverpool look set to name a strong team for tonight's UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli after crucial players are recorded leaving the team bus.

After securing a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League last week with a 3-0 win away at Ajax, Liverpool can afford to chop and change things for tonight's Napoli fixture.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were enough to get the Reds into the knockouts hat in the last match-week.

Darwin Nunez

Unlike their Champions League form, Liverpool have struggled so far this season in the Premier League and with a massive game with Antonio Conte's Tottenham just around the corner, many would expect Liverpool's injury-hit squad to rotate for tonight's game.

However, curtsey of The Road End Pod, Video footage has emerged of many crucial first-team players arriving for tonight's game.

Footage shows the likes of Darwin Nunez and Virgil Van Dijk leaving the team coach, and the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho being confirmed to have also been part of the arriving party.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior footage also confirmed the presence of Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara.

Jurgen Klopp's men look set to name a strong line-up for tonight's game, possibly with the hope that some synergy will be re-established in the squad.

Liverpool take on Napoli tonight in their final UEFA Champions League group-stage game, with kick-off at 8 pm UK time.

The Road End Pod - Twitter - Instagram - Podcast

Liverpool

Schedule

Ian Wright
Quotes

'That’s Liverpool’s Business' - Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Explains Reds Current Crisis

By Rowan Lee
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'I Would Have Bitten Their Hand Off' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Admission Ahead Of Napoli Tie

By Rowan Lee
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eye Up January Move For RB Leipzig Ace

By Alex Caddick
Virgil van Dijk
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Continue Interest In Serie A Defender As They Eye Van Dijk Successor

By Rowan Lee
imago1017510204h
News

Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four

By Justin Foster
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool And FSG Update: After His Worst Start To A Season Is The Pressure Now Mounting On Jurgen Klopp To Resign?

By Justin Foster
James Milner
Quotes

James Milner Urges Liverpool To 'Put It Right' Following Criticism Of Recent Form

By Alex Caddick
Anfield Road Stand Expansion
News

Anfield Road Stand Expansion Will Reach Next Phase This Winter

By Jim Nichol-Turner