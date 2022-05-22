Watch: Divock Origi Given Guard of Honour | Belgian Agrees To AC Milan Transfer

After Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolves the Anfield faithful said goodbye to Divock Origi. The squad showed their respect by giving the Belgian a guard of honour.

Liverpool's 2021/22 Premier League season has officially come to an end.

The Reds fought to the very last minute (quite literally) but were bested by Manchester City.

In yet another close finish, Manchester City finished as Premier League champions having amassed 93 points to Liverpool's 92.

As it was the last match at Anfield of the season, a very special goodbye was in order for the transfer-bound Divock Origi.

The Belgian is bound for Serie A side AC Milan after several magnificent moments for Liverpool.

After the match, Anfield and the Liverpool squad gave Origi a proper sendoff by giving him a guard of honour.

After the final whistle blew in Liverpool's 3-1 victory the players and coaches lined up to show Divock Origi the respect that he deserves.

You can hear just how much Origi meant to the Anfield faithful in the video above.

Although the quadruple is over, Liverpool's shot at the treble is still very much alive.

