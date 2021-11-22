Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Watch: Liverpool Target Florian Neuhaus Goal - Stunning First Time 30 Yard Finish

Author:

German international and Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus scored an outstanding goal on Saturday afternoon for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach were already leading 1-0 against SpVgg Greuther Furth through Jonas Hofmann when Neuhaus struck in the 28th minute to double the lead.

Florian Neuhaus

After a mistake from the goalkeeper saw him mishit a clearance straight to the 24 year old, Neuhaus kept his composure to hit the ball first time into the net from well outside the box.

The German team went on to win 4-0 which sees them sitting in ninth place in the Bundesliga.

There were frequent reports linking the 24 year old with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the summer.

They reports died down however when it was suggested that Liverpool were only interested due to the player's release clause which subsequently expired.

Despite this another more recent report suggested that the player is becoming increasingly frustrated at the German club.

Last season he managed six goals and six assists in an impressive season in the Bundesliga.

It's been a slower start to this season however for Neuhaus with just the one goal scored prior to the one scored on Saturday.

He appears to be finding his form however as the speculation will no doubt continue during the January transfer window.

Watch the goal here:

