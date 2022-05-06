Watch: ‘Future’ Liverpool Star Aurélien Tchouameni Scores A Belter For AS Monaco Against Lille

In the week Aurélien Tchouameni’s links to Liverpool have gotten stronger, he scores a sensational goal against Ligue 1 champions Lille to send Monaco second in the league.

As PSG have secured yet another title, the battle for the European places continues. AS Monaco have been on incredible form in recent months and a win tonight against Lille will see them overtake Marseille in second.

After an even match so far, it is Liverpool target Aurélien Tchouameni who opens the scoring just before halftime, following a brilliant run by teammate Wissam Ben Yedder.

Monaco’s no.10 picked the ball on the rright-wingbefore driving at the Lille defence. Cutting inside he sees Tchouameni at the edge of the box and lays it off.

The highly talented youngster then controls the ball brilliantly to unleash a thunderbolt of a shot with his weaker foot into the bottom corner.

Will we see more goals like this in the famous red by Aurélien Tchouameni next season?

