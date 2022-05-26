Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Training Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch the Reds training at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the clash here.

Liverpool Training

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be trying to steer his team to a historic cup treble adding the European Cup to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies they have already won this season (on both occasions) against Chelsea.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Real Madrid on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.

The final in Paris on Saturday promises to be another great one and you can watch how the training session at the AXA on Wednesday went here:

