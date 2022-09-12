Watch: Liverpool v Ajax Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of his team's Champions League Group A clash with Ajax on Tuesday at Anfield.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Reds are in need of a victory to recover from a poor start in the Premier League and this season's tournament after they were beaten 4-1 by Napoli last week.

Klopp's team were totally outplayed by the Serie A leaders in the first half on a hugely disappointing night in Naples which saw them cut open at will by the home team in the opening 45 minutes.

Ajax on the other hand had a winning start to their 2022/23 campaign comfortably beating Rangers 4-0 at home.

It is important therefore that Liverpool do not slip up again otherwise they could find themselves trailing Napoli and the Eredivisie champions by up to six points with just four games remaining.

Details of when and how to watch the match on Tuesday can be found HERE.

Watch what Klopp had to say when he spoke to the media here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |