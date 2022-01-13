Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Carabao Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media ahead of his team's Carabao Cup clash at Anfield against Arsenal on Thursday and you can watch his press conference here.

The winners of the tie which is over two legs will face Chelsea in the final who were victorious over Tottenham Hotspur winning 3-0 on aggregate.

The match on Thursday is the first leg with the return leg being played at the Emirates in a week's time.

Watch the press conference here:

Liverpool Team News

Alisson Becker may make his Carabao Cup debut in place of the impressive Caoimhin Kelleher with the Brazilian needing game time after his Covid-19 isolation period.

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned to full training after his quarantine period and should be available for selection.

Jurgen Klopp should be able to welcome back other members of his squad who returned 'suspected' positive tests last week but ended up as 'false positives'.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who are all representing their nations at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Divock Origi, Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

