Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp Future, Injuries, Neco Williams, Steven Gerrard
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday afternoon and you can watch his press conference here.
The German touched on a number of topics including:
- Arsenal
- His own future
- Injuries
- Bouncing back from West Ham
- His views on international breaks
- Steven Gerrard
- Virgil van Dijk
- Neco Williams
The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.
A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the table.
Liverpool have enjoyed good form of late at Anfield in the Premier League against the Gunners.
Last season's encounter saw them run out 3-1 winners after falling a goal behind to Alexandre Lacazette's opener.
The Reds came storming back to win the game with goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota.
Watch the press conference here:
