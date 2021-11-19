Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp Future, Injuries, Neco Williams, Steven Gerrard

Author:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday afternoon and you can watch his press conference here.

The German touched on a number of topics including:

  • Arsenal
  • His own future
  • Injuries
  • Bouncing back from West Ham
  • His views on international breaks
  • Steven Gerrard
  • Virgil van Dijk
  • Neco Williams
Jurgen Klopp

The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.

A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the table.

Read More

Liverpool have enjoyed good form of late at Anfield in the Premier League against the Gunners. 

Last season's encounter saw them run out 3-1 winners after falling a goal behind to Alexandre Lacazette's opener.

The Reds came storming back to win the game with goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota.

Watch the press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp Future, Injuries, Neco Williams, Steven Gerrard

48 seconds ago
Jurgen Klopp Harvey Elliott
News

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita & Roberto Firmino Injury Update

1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Interviews

'He's Pushing For A Start': Jurgen Klopp On Neco Williams Ahead Of Arsenal

2 hours ago
Henderson and Fabinho mark Phil Foden (February 2021)
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp On Being Forced To Make Midfield Changes Due To Injuries - Liverpool v Arsenal: Press Conference

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

'Far From Over' - Jurgen Klopp Addresses Liverpool Future After Steven Gerrard Comments

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Fabinho
Match Coverage

Klopp On Sadio Mane and Fabinho - Liverpool v Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Klopp On International Breaks - Liverpool v Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp On Jordan Henderson and Andy Roberton Injuries - Liverpool v Arsenal

2 hours ago