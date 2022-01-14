Watch: Liverpool v Brentford | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media in his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday and you can watch what he said here.

The German will be hoping his team can bounce back from a disappointing performance on Thursday evening at Anfield against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final.

Liverpool were frustrated on the night as they failed to breakdown a resolute ten man Arsenal after Granit Xhaka's sending off.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Klopp was quizzed on the impact of the missing trio and the lack of creativity on Thursday evening.

There was also some encouraging injury updates from the manager with one of his injured players close to returning.

After Brentford caused his team problems in the 3-3 draw earlier in the season, Klopp also gave his views on their progress since being promoted into the Premier League.

