Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.

Liverpool endured a tough opening encounter at Fulham last weekend where they snatched a point despite being below par.

After trailing 1-0 at half-time, the Reds rallied after the introduction of substitutes Darwin Nunez, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott helped re-energise the team.

Uruguayan Nunez was on hand to score and create the second equaliser for Mohamed Salah.

Klopp will be hoping that Liverpool can respond when they take on Patrick Vieira’s Eagles on Monday at Anfield.

Matches against Palace tend to be difficult ones and will not be made any easier due to the current injury crisis at Liverpool.

A number of key players will be missing for the clash with Thiago Alcantara the latest casualty after limping off in the second half at Craven Cottage with a hamstring injury.

As Klopp spoke to the media, he provided an update on players that are in contention for a return on Monday, his thoughts on the transfer market and the Nunez-Salah link up amongst other things.

Watch what the German had to say here:

