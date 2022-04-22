Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Firmino Injury Update | Keita & Thiago Form

Ahead of Liverpool's crucial Premier League clash with neighbours Everton on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has addressed the media in his pre-match press conference.

Jurgen Klopp

After Tuesday's brilliant 4-0 victory over Manchester United, rivals Manchester City beat Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday to regain their one-point lead at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's team will take to the field next with a chance to go four points clear of the Reds as they host Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The game against the Toffees is the start of an intense week for Klopp's team who follow the match with the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal on Wednesday and the Premier League clash against Newcastle United in next Saturday's early match.

Klopp provided an injury update on Roberto Firmino, spoke about what the match against Frank Lampard's team means, and also gave his views on the form of midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Watch Klopp's pre-match press conference here:

