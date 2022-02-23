Watch: Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update

Ahead of Wednesday night's game against Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.

Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday moved them to within six points of league leaders Manchester City who lost 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium to Tottenham.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The game against Marcelo Bielsa's team is a rearranged fixture from the end of December and is Klopp's team's game in hand over their rivals with a win taking them within three points of Pep Guardiola's team.

Leeds are coming into the game off the back of a 4-2 home defeat to Manchester United, a game that was played in horrendous conditions.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Klopp spoke on a number of issues, including opponents Leeds, the fitness of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, and how he found out about Manchester City's defeat on Saturday.

Watch the press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook