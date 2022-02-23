Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update

Ahead of Wednesday night's game against Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.

Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday moved them to within six points of league leaders Manchester City who lost 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium to Tottenham.

Luis Diaz

The game against Marcelo Bielsa's team is a rearranged fixture from the end of December and is Klopp's team's game in hand over their rivals with a win taking them within three points of Pep Guardiola's team.

Leeds are coming into the game off the back of a 4-2 home defeat to Manchester United, a game that was played in horrendous conditions.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

Klopp spoke on a number of issues, including opponents Leeds, the fitness of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, and how he found out about Manchester City's defeat on Saturday.

Watch the press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update

By Neil Andrew
just now
Arsenal Emirates
Non LFC

Arsenal v Wolves: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
52 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Luis Diaz | Joe Gomez

By Damon Carr
57 minutes ago
Barcelona v Napoli
Non LFC

Napoli v Barcelona: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Fabinho will likely miss the Burnley game after the tragic death of his father.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | 'They Will Eat You' | Reds Opponents

By Damon Carr
11 hours ago
Youri Tielemans Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Leading Race For Liverpool & Barcelona Target With Amazing Release Clause Revealed

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | ' I Don't Think About The Title Race' | Manchester City Title Race

By Damon Carr
12 hours ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Napoli In Contact With Liverpool Forward As Possible Replacement For Victor Osimhen, Atalanta Interest

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago