Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Salah & Mane Form Discussed

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Tuesday as they face Manchester United in the Premier League and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

After securing a place in the FA Cup final on Saturday, beating rivals Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley, the Reds can go back to the top of the Premier League with a victory against the Red Devils.

Manchester City do not take to the field until they face Brighton on Wednesday evening so Liverpool will have the opportunity to put them under serious pressure with a win.

A match against United is never an easy one however and they will be keen to get revenge for Liverpool’s 5-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ralf Rangnick's team are in mixed form as they try and claim fourth spot but made up some ground on Tottenham and Arsenal on Saturday with a 3-2 victory at home to Norwich City.

Watch what Klopp had to say to the media here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Be Fed Up There' - Former Player On Frustrating Time For England International At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Can Play Everywhere' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Praises FA Cup Semi-Final Hero Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Shirt Sponsorship Deal From Standard Chartered In 2023

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Im Looking Forward To Playing' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Looks Ahead To FA Cup Final After Previous Wembley Heartbreak

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Articles

Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago