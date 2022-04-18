Watch: Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Salah & Mane Form Discussed

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Tuesday as they face Manchester United in the Premier League and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference here.

After securing a place in the FA Cup final on Saturday, beating rivals Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley, the Reds can go back to the top of the Premier League with a victory against the Red Devils.

Manchester City do not take to the field until they face Brighton on Wednesday evening so Liverpool will have the opportunity to put them under serious pressure with a win.

A match against United is never an easy one however and they will be keen to get revenge for Liverpool’s 5-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Ralf Rangnick's team are in mixed form as they try and claim fourth spot but made up some ground on Tottenham and Arsenal on Saturday with a 3-2 victory at home to Norwich City.

Watch what Klopp had to say to the media here:

