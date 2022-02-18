Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool v Norwich City | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota Update, Salah Landmark Goal?

Liverpool head into Saturday's Premier League clash against Norwich City with the chance to reduce the gap on leaders Manchester City to just six points and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference here.

Liverpool FC

Pep Guardiola's team will be in action later on Saturday evening when they host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool Team News

The Reds are in the middle of a crucial period of their season where they play fixtures across all four competitions.

After the fine win in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Liverpool face the Canaries on Saturday with another league match on Wednesday against Leeds United before the Carabao Cup final versus rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

As games come thick and fast, it's likely that manager Jurgen Klopp will ring the changes again as he aims to keep his whole squad fit and sharp.

After going into the Inter Milan game with no injury concerns, Diogo Jota is the only absentee that has been confirmed ahead of the match with the Canaries.

Portugal international Jota is struggling with an ankle injury he picked up in the first half of the game in the San Siro which saw him leave the pitch at half-time and not return after the interval.

Jordan Henderson should return to the starting XI after impressing from the bench in midweek and there could also be starts for Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Luis Diaz.

Read More

Takumi Minamino Jordan Henderson Ben White

Joe Gomez, James Milner, Kostas Tsimikas could also be in contention for a start to give some much needed rest to others.

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

Norwich City Team News

Manager Dean Smith should have both Mathias Normann and former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak back and available for selection.

Adam Idah however has been ruled out for the rest of the season after surgery on a knee injury.

Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp, and Andrew Omobamidele are all likely to still be missing.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp screams instructions against Norwich
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Norwich City | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota Update, Salah Landmark Goal?

By Neil Andrew
58 seconds ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Diogo Jota Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
12 minutes ago
Diogo Jota Arturo Vidal
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

'He Had Really Good Moments' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Harvey Elliott's Champions League Debut Against Inter Milan

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Jamie Webster
Articles

Watch: Jamie Webster Sings Liverpool's Diogo Jota Song At Melwood (With Lyrics)

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Firmino Goal
Quotes

'Firmino's Still Got A Big Part To Play' - Former Player On Liverpool's Number Nine

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Turn Down Real Madrid In Favour Of Transfer To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Hilarious Footage Emerges Of Joel Matip & Jordan Henderson Celebrating Roberto Firmino's Opening Goal For Liverpool Against Inter

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago